Ex-NBA players debate if Zion Williamson can 'magically' get fit on the Heat
When Zion Williamson was drafted into the NBA, he was viewed as the next big thing in the league. After all, Zion had all the ingredients to become successful.
He has insane athleticism, which he flaunted on a regular basis during his NCAA career. However, after getting selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 NBA Draft, Williamson has never really reached that peak.
Why? Well, the NOLA star has hardly stayed healthy since getting drafted. Before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, Williamson once again vowed to stay fit.
RELATED: Don't Make Stephen A. Smith Tell Everyone Zion Williamson is Hiding Food From the Pelicans
Unfortunately, after playing just six games, Zion has been sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Moreover, he is nowhere close to returning.
Keeping that in mind, former NBA players Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons debated if Zion can somehow stay healthy if he joins the Miami Heat in the future, due to their impressive culture.
"That’s not gonna magically make him healthy if he's on the Heat next year," Parsons said.
While Parsons was against the prediction, Williams spoke in favor of it.
"It might with Heat culture, measuring fat and doing all that," Williams added.
It's true that the Heat have an incredibly hard-working culture which has helped many players reach their true potential.
But Zion's case is somewhat unique as it has become clear that the 24-year-old is hardly concentrating on staying fit to play at an elite level. Either way, for now, the Pelicans are stuck with Williamson and have no plans to part ways with their star forward.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB:LOL: Rockies out on Soto
NBA: Magic “embarrassed” by Lakers
NFL:Aaron Rodgers is still talking
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Will Netflix’s buffering issues ruin Christmas Day football?