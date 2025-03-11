More Max Verstappen domination ‘will be a disaster’ for F1 fans, says former racer
By Simon Head
Max Verstappen’s domination of Formula 1 would be bad news for the sport, and the fans, if it continues in 2025, says former racer Marc Surer.
Switzerland’s Surer raced in F1 for Ensign, ATS, Thodore, Arrows and Brabham across 88 Grands Prix between 1976 and 1986.
Now an F1 commentator for Sky Germany, Surer wants to see the biggest and best spectacle for motorsport fans across the world, and, in his view, that means an end to Verstappen’s dominance.
“If Max Verstappen dominates again it will be a disaster,” Surer told Makthavare.se.
“Not only for the fans but also for me as a TV commentator.”
Last season, Verstappen made a flying start by taking the victory in the opening two Grands Prix, and Surer was concerned that fans were set to endure another season of Verstappen and Red Bull dominance.
But, as the season progressed, Ferrari and McLaren mounted some serious opposition to Red Bull, and while Verstappen’s early form was strong enough for him to hold on for the Drivers’ Championship, Red Bull ended up third in the Constructors’ Championship, behind Ferrari and 2024 champions McLaren.
“Last year when (Verstappen) won the first two races, I said, ‘Please no, not again’, “ admitted Surer.
“But then, it turned out to be the best season for a long time.
“I expect the same this year because the regulations have not changed, so the cars are close together and we will have different winners on different circuits.”
But, while Surer said that he hopes Verstappen doesn’t dominate the competition in 2025, he still predicted that the Dutchman would capture his fifth successive F1 Drivers’ Championship this season.
“We have 24 races ahead, so I don’t like predicting the champion at the end of those before it’s started,” he said.
“But, if I had to make a list it would be Max Verstappen first, Lando Norris second, and Charles Leclerc third.
“Verstappen has proved he can win a championship, even if he doesn’t have the best car. He is clearly the best driver at the moment in Formula 1.
“Lando Norris has a big chance if McLaren makes alterations, because he has a strong teammate in Oscar Piastri and Piastri takes away points from him. Last year it took far too long until they made a team alteration.
“As for Leclerc, Ferrari has lost Enrico Cardile, one of the technical bosses, to Aston Martin, which means I wonder if they will have the same chance this year.”
