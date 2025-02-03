MLB tosses umpire after being linked to sports betting accounts
By Tyler Reed
The weather is slowly getting warmer, no matter what that groundhog had to say the other day. This can only mean we are getting closer and closer to baseball season.
Yes, pitchers and catchers will be reporting to Spring Training in just days. However, players getting to Spring Training will not be the biggest story for the next week.
The MLB has reported that it is firing umpire Pat Hoberg after discovering that Hoberg has been sharing sports betting accounts.
Per the MLB:
"Umpire Pat Hoberg has been fired for sharing betting accounts with a friend who bet on baseball though there is no evidence Hoberg himself bet on games or manipulated any that he worked. He also deleted messages central to MLB’s investigation."
It appears that some of those working in professional sports still haven't grasped the idea that sports betting is a no-no.
In a sport that has banned the greatest hitter in their game, Pete Rose, there are still those who believe they may be able to get away with a parlay.
The league mentioned that there's no evidence that Hoberg manipulated any games he was a part of. But come on, nobody is going to believe that unless it can be 100% fact.
So, in between getting a hotdog and a sports betting advertising banner hitting you at the ballpark, remember, if you are a part of the game, there's no reason for you to bet on the Cincinnati Reds to hit the over on their win total this season.
