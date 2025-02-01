Pete Alonso’s return to Mets looks ‘inevitable’
By Joe Lago
Once thought to have played his last game in the home uniform at Citi Field, Pete Alonso now appears to be headed for a reunion with the New York Mets.
RELATED: Trevor Bauer announces his new baseball team for 2025
USA Today's Bob Nightengale tweeted Friday that "it almost seems inevitable" the free-agent first baseman will re-sign with the Mets in a complete turnaround of an offseason saga that figured to end with player and club going their separate ways.
Just last Saturday at the Mets' winter fan event, owner Steve Cohen didn't rule out the return of Alonso, a four-time All-Star who became a fan favorite by clubbing 226 home runs in six seasons. However, Cohen couldn't hide his exasperation over contract talks with Alonso's agent, Scott Boras.
"Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation," Cohen said. "I mean, (Juan Soto's free-agent deal) was tough. This is worse."
Alonso entered free agency with hopes of landing a long-term contract, but the 30-year-old did not field the offers he had hoped. ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported that Alonso would be interested in rejoining the Mets on a three-year deal. Money was the sticking point.
And now, with that crucial obstacle seemingly about to be cleared, the Polar Bear could be back in Queens after all.
"The dance between the Mets and Alonso is one of the strangest I've ever seen," tweeted New York sports talk radio legend Mike Francesa.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Matthew Stafford is coming back next season
CBB: Kentucky fans should let Coach Cal have it
NBA: Adam Silver floats wacky rule changes
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny