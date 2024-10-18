MLB Playoffs: ALCS Game 3 was like Christmas Day for home run calls
For a broadcaster, there's nothing finer than a big home run in a dramatic moment to fire up your creative juices.
Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians featured four.
The Yankees were trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning when Aaron Judge's two-run home run against Emmanuel Clase tied the game at 3. The next batter, Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run of his own to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead.
The fireworks were just beginning. In the ninth inning, the Guardians were down to their final strike before Jhonkensy Noel's home run off Luke Weaver tied the game 5-5 and electrified the home crowd at Progressive Field — and the broadcast booths.
Besides the drama of the moment, Noel's nickname ("Big Christmas") served as a launching pad for all sorts of wordplay from three play-by-play broadcasters on the call. Tom Hamilton's call of the home run on the Guardians' radio broadcast was still getting love from fans of a good call Friday.
Hamilton was invited onto MLB Network's "High Heat" show on Friday to discuss the game.
Even more fans were privy to Brian Anderson's call on the national broadcast from TBS:
Meanwhile, the Guardians' Spanish-language broadcast of the call included a hearty ¡Feliz Navidad! from Rafa Hernandez-Brito:
Cleveland wasn't done rocking. In the 10th inning, David Fry's two-run home run ended the first extra-innings game of the postseason in dramatic fashion.
Here's Anderson:
And here's Hamilton:
The Guardians and Yankees will meet again in Game 4 on Friday in Cleveland. They will be hard-pressed to revive the drama from Game 3. As Hamilton said leaving the ballpark, according to Travis Sawchik of The Score: "You will not ever see a better game than that."
