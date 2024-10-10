MLB announces partial broadcast schedule for League Championship Series
Only one team has punched its ticket for the League Championship Series, but that did not stop Major League Baseball from releasing a partial schedule (subject to change) or the next postseason round Thursday morning.
The New York Mets will visit either Los Angeles or San Diego when the LCS round begins Sunday. The game will begin at 5:15 p.m. local time on Fox, with lead play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and John Smoltz in the broadcast booth.
Game 2 of the National League Championship Series will be the following day. First pitch from the West Coast will be at 1:08 p.m. local time; Fox Sports and FS1 will broadcast that game.
The ALCS begins with Game 1 Monday night. The Detroit Tigers lead the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in their best-of-five Division Series. The New York Yankees lead the Kansas City Royals 2-1 in theirs.
The game will assuredly be played east of California, but it will likely begin after the NLDS game is complete, at 7:37 p.m. Eastern Time. Turner Sports' broadcast networks — TBS, truTV and Max — hold the rights to the ALCS. Play-by-play broadcaster Brian Anderson and analysts Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur are scheduled to be on the call.
Tuesday will be a travel day while the NLCS shifts back to New York. The ALCS Game 2 broadcast will begin at 7:37 p.m. ET that night.
Wednesday, the Mets will host either the Dodgers or Padres at 8:08 p.m. local time. That game will be broadcast on FS1. It's a travel day for the ALCS participants.
The remainder of the LCS schedule has yet to be announced.
