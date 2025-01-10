Mike McCarthy is signing his own pink slip with return to Dallas Cowboys
By Tyler Reed
Stop us if you have heard this one before, but the Dallas Cowboys are one of the top stories in the sports world today.
It appears that the franchise is ready to go one more round with head coach Mike McCarthy after the team failed to make the postseason for the first time since 2020.
In defense of McCarthy, he really didn't have a choice but to return. The Cowboys shut down the Chicago Bears' attempt to interview McCarthy. So now, it's another all-in year in Dallas.
McCarthy understands the pressure of being the Cowboys head coach. It's arguably the biggest job in the NFL.
The franchise is owned by a very hands-on owner, Jerry Jones, and Jones will have his say on this team in 2025.
Coming back after being on the hot seat for most of 2024 means that McCarthy's seat will be an explosion of flames in 2025.
Failure will not be an option for the 2025 Cowboys. A team with just five postseason victories since their last Super Bowl in 1995, the Cowboys don't have recent history on their side.
McCarthy is not a slouch; the Cowboys head coach is a former Super Bowl winner himself. But there's something in the water in Dallas that stunts the team's growth, and it rhymes with Terry Tones.
