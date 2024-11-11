Has Mike McCarthy lost the Cowboys' locker room?
Things continue to go from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys (3-6). In their first game since the announcement that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the season with a torn hamstring, Dallas was embarrassed, 34-6, at home against the arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles.
What happened after the game, however, may have been more damning.
All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, who played his first game since Sept. 26, told reporters that lame duck head coach Mike McCarthy "can leave and go wherever he wants."
"Guys I kinda feel bad for is guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year or on their way out," Parsons told reporters. "That's who I wanted to hold he [Lombardi] Trophy for."
"You wanna win games and do great things with those types of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did."
Parsons has been nothing short of controversial, especially with his Bleacher Report podcast that has even had Philadelphia cornerback Darius slay on a few times as a friendly guest.
Just last week, Parsons and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs listed eight of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, and left their own Prescott off the list without as much as a mention.
Not only do the Cowboys have a bad team this season, but they have an over-the-hill owner who won't relinquish general manager duties, an overpaid quarterback, a bad salary cap situation and a locker room culture that doesn't even resemble that of a Wild Card team — and Parsons is huge part of the reason why.
Parsons will count as a $21.3 million cap hit and be up for extension next season as the Cowboys are projected to have $25 million in cap space without edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, Martin, a WR2, a half-decent running back or an interior defensive line.
Simply put, things don't look promising for "America's Team."
