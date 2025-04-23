Mike Greenberg net worth: ESPN host salary, job history, & more
By Tyler Reed
ESPN is on the eve of one of its biggest days. The NFL Draft has become a staple at the network, and it has become an all-hands-on-deck, wall-to-wall coverage weekend.
Since it is one of the biggest weekends for the network, one would assume that every heavy hitter will be clocking in for the busy weekend.
RELATED: Mike Tannenbaum net worth: ESPN front office insider salary, job history, & more
One of the biggest personalities on the network is none other than 'Get Up' host, Mike Greenberg. Greenberg has had a legendary run at the network, and it's time to take a look back at how he got to the spot he is in today.
The Golden Age Of Sports Radio
Greenberg didn't get his start with his popular former radio show on ESPN. However, 'Mike & Mike' was the greatest production the network had for nearly two decades.
Alongside Mike Golic, Greenberg would create the greatest radio show in ESPN history. Now, why the show ended may still be a sore spot for some. However, Greenberg is now leading the top morning show for the network. But fans will never forget the Mike & Mike era.
Net Worth & Salary
According to Celebrity Net Worth, it pays to be the leading man on one of the most popular talk shows in the country.
The site claims that Greenberg's net worth comes in at $28 million, with his average salary being $6.5 million. That's a lot of cheddar.
Sports Fanatic
One doesn't jump into the tank of sharks known as sports media without having a passion for it. Greenberg appears to have the same joy covering sports as he did the first time we ever heard his voice on the radio airwaves.
However, just once, could his Northwestern Wildcats do the unthinkable and squeak into a College Football Playoff or Final Four? Anything is possible in the world of sports.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl