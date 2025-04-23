The Big Lead

Mike Greenberg net worth: ESPN host salary, job history, & more

Everything you need to know about one of ESPN's most popular hosts, Mike Greenberg.

By Tyler Reed

ESPN personality Mike Greenberg is interviewed on radio row at the George R. Brown Convention Center in preparation for Super Bowl LI.
ESPN personality Mike Greenberg is interviewed on radio row at the George R. Brown Convention Center in preparation for Super Bowl LI. / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
ESPN is on the eve of one of its biggest days. The NFL Draft has become a staple at the network, and it has become an all-hands-on-deck, wall-to-wall coverage weekend.

Since it is one of the biggest weekends for the network, one would assume that every heavy hitter will be clocking in for the busy weekend.

One of the biggest personalities on the network is none other than 'Get Up' host, Mike Greenberg. Greenberg has had a legendary run at the network, and it's time to take a look back at how he got to the spot he is in today.

The Golden Age Of Sports Radio

Greenberg didn't get his start with his popular former radio show on ESPN. However, 'Mike & Mike' was the greatest production the network had for nearly two decades.

Alongside Mike Golic, Greenberg would create the greatest radio show in ESPN history. Now, why the show ended may still be a sore spot for some. However, Greenberg is now leading the top morning show for the network. But fans will never forget the Mike & Mike era.

Net Worth & Salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, it pays to be the leading man on one of the most popular talk shows in the country.

The site claims that Greenberg's net worth comes in at $28 million, with his average salary being $6.5 million. That's a lot of cheddar.

Sports Fanatic

One doesn't jump into the tank of sharks known as sports media without having a passion for it. Greenberg appears to have the same joy covering sports as he did the first time we ever heard his voice on the radio airwaves.

However, just once, could his Northwestern Wildcats do the unthinkable and squeak into a College Football Playoff or Final Four? Anything is possible in the world of sports.

