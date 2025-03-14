‘Michael Schumacher factor’ took Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari, says former Red Bull boss
By Simon Head
Lewis Hamilton is all set to mount a championship challenge for Ferrari in 2025, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of another legendary former F1 champion who brought the glory days to the famous Italian manufacturers.
Former head of operations for Red Bull Racing Richard Hopkins has offered his insider’s take on Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari, and, speaking to SpaceportSweden.com, warned that the change in culture may prove to be a bigger challenge than Hamilton is expecting.
RELATED: Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari fans are 'dying for' another F1 world championship
“I think if you took Lewis Hamilton for a few beers, he would admit that, in the back of his mind, he’s going there because it’s ticking that Ferrari box, to say I can retire knowing I’ve driven for Ferrari,” he suggested.
“The team isn’t winning at the moment, so if it doesn’t win in 2025 and he doesn’t win or finish on podiums, he’s got the perfect excuse to blame the team.
“If he wins, or gets closer to winning a championship, it will all be down to him, obviously. So it’s a kind of no-lose situation in some ways. He’s being paid a fortune to tick the Ferrari box, and it’s an open opportunity.
“If it’s a success he can take the credit for it, and if it fails he can blame the team. It’s perfect.”
Some cynics may have suggested that money may have played a part in Hamilton’s move, but Hopkins disagrees with that assessment.
Instead, he said that the lure of repeating the success of former multi-time world champion Michael Schumacher at Ferrari will have played a part, with the Englishman one title win away from surpassing the German legend as the driver with the most world championships in F1 history.
“I don’t necessarily think Lewis Hamilton has gone to Ferrari for the money, he doesn’t need more money,” he said.
“I’m sure he’s being paid at Ferrari what he was being paid at Mercedes, or anywhere else for that matter.
“I think Hamilton has gone there for the Michael Schumacher factor, for one.
“I think he wants to tick the Ferrari box, because every Formula One driver wants to drive for Ferrari. It is Ferrari.
“Maybe he believes with his experience and seven world championships under his belt, he can be part of a change at Ferrari like Schumacher was back in the day, but I personally think he may struggle with the culture – similar to when Ayrton Senna left McLaren to go to Williams. Although (it was) OK, the car wasn’t working right.
“It’s not home, it’s not what he’s familiar with. A bit like Daniel Ricciardo leaving Red Bull. A lot of athletes, whether it’s football or any sport, there are places and managers they feel comfortable with and perform best at.
“It’s what makes F1 teams successful, it’s having that culture, that family environment where you feel comfortable to perform. I just don’t think it’s going to gel in quite the way he’s hoping it will.”
