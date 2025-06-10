Michael Beasley claims he blew LeBron James out in 1v1 matchup
LeBron James is in the GOAT conversation, the lowest he ranks in most fans' all-time lists is at No. 2. He's been dominating the league since he entered it in 2003, winning four championships along the way.
One thing that has made the Los Angeles Lakers man so great is that LeBron has always been about playing basketball 'the right way'. The King takes a lot of pride in always making the right reads. This has led to criticism in the past.
RELATED: Giannis Antetokounmpo defends LeBron James against ‘no bag’ allegations
All this is to say that James has never been about 1v1 basketball and taking pride in beating his opponent. Even so, he might not be able to stay quiet after former Heat and Lakers teammate, Michael Beasley, suggested he 'blew him out' in a 1v1.
"Yeah. I mean, the story is told wrong, but just know it's legit," Beasley said on Adin Ross' stream about him beating James in a 1v1. When asked what the final score of the game was, Beasley replied, "A lot to a little."
This led to Ross asking him if he 'blew out' LeBron, which Beasley confirmed. The former Lakers man is known for his 1-on-1 abilities, which he recently showcased in a decisive win over another former NBA star, Lance Stephenson.
Despite this, it is hard to say how accurate the LeBron story is. It's more than possible that James lost in against Beasley, but that will end up being one of Michael's only claims to fame. And we may never get solid proof of it either.
