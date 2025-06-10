Giannis Antetokounmpo defends LeBron James against ‘no bag’ allegations
LeBron James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history. The King has amassed 42,184 points in his career, with no other player even cracking 40,000.
Despite his stellar scoring ability and the fact that he's done it at the highest level for over two decades, James still gets criticism about his game. There have been suggestions that he has 'no bag', a narrative against which he recently pushed back.
“I have no bag and I’m sitting here with 50 billion points” James said about the social media criticism of his skillset. Giannis reposted the video of LeBron while adding his own two cents.
"If they’re people out there that believe that one of the greatest players to ever be on earth has no bag… Man, I’ve seen it all," Antetokounmpo wrote.
Giannis has himself been accused in the past of having no bag. His detractors suggest that the two-time MVP simply uses his physical dominance to get his numbers. This type of criticism could be a sore spot for the Greek Freak, leading him to speak out.
Whatever the case may be, Giannis is right. The narrative that LeBron has no bag is as lazy as it is absurd. James has every weapon possible in his arsenal and his being able to play at an All-NBA level as a 40-year-old is the perfect example of that.
Giannis could be on the move this offseason. While the Los Angeles Lakers don't have the assets to trade for him, it's easy to imagine them chasing the Milwaukee Bucks' superstar when he next hits free agency.
