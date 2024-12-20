"There's a lot of f***ing...": LeBron James ignores new NBA All-Star format, highlights 'bigger' issue
There was a time when NBA players used to take pride in playing during the All-Star game. However, over the past few years, the competition has been reduced to a mere popularity contest.
On top of that, most players treat the All-Star weekend as extra time off rather than putting on a show for fans. Evidently, it has contributed to decline in the league's popularity.
Keeping that in mind, the league has announced a new format for the 2025 NBA All-Star game. Many veterans have been asked about their opinion on the same.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was asked to share his thoughts on the new format, but LBJ brushed off that question and highlighted an entirely different issue with the NBA.
"I have my ideas of what could work, but you have to do something," James said. "Obviously, the last couple of years have not been a great All-Star game on that Sunday night. But it's a bigger conversation, it's not just our All-Star game. Our game, there’s a lot of f***ing 3s being shot. So it’s a bigger conversation than just the All-Star Game."
The astronomical rise in three-point attempts has been highlighted by many. So much so that NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently launched an investigation into the same.
James gave an unfiltered response to where the NBA is heading and to be honest, the league requires such criticism. Otherwise, the day is not far when the NBA may face more issues due to the viewership decline.
