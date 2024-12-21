Lane Kiffin calls out College Football Playoff Committee with social media post
By Tyler Reed
The worst possible outcome for the Notre Dame and Indiana game was if the Fighting Irish won in convincing fashion. Sadly, that is exactly what happened. The Hoosiers performance opened the door for the world of social media and the SEC to run wild with who was selected to compete in the College Football Playoff.
One coach who seemingly hasn't gotten over his team not being selected is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. During the game, Kiffin shared his thoughts on Indiana making the 12-team playoff, and the SEC loyalists came out in support.
Kiffin sarcastically applauded the selection committee's decision to put Indiana in the playoff. Ole Miss was one of the teams on the bubble and, unfortunately for Kiffin, missed out on their own drumming from Notre Dame.
Sure, Ole Miss can be upset about not making the playoffs. However, losing to Kentucky is a good argument as to why they didn't make it. However, losing to Northern Illinois could also be a great argument against the Irish.
The parity will always exist in a format like this, and no one can tell me that the NCAA doesn't want these types of conversations every season.
