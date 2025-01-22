USWNT star makes soccer history with world-record transfer fee
By Joe Lago
Few center backs in women's soccer can do what Naomi Girma does so effortlessly on the pitch.
The 24-year-old American star established herself as one of the planet's best defenders while leading the United States to Olympic gold last summer at the Paris Games. She now has a world-record transfer fee to cement her world-class status.
RELATED: Dawn Staley becomes highest-paid coach in women's basketball history
Girma reportedly is headed to Europe after English powerhouse Chelsea agreed to terms with the San Diego Wave on women's soccer's first-ever seven-figure transfer fee of $1.1 million.
According to The Athletic's Meg Linehan, Girma also drew interest from Lyon, which submitted its own $1 million bid for the two-time NWSL Defender of the Year.
Girma's big-money move breaks the previous women's transfer record of $860,000 for Zambian forward Racheal Kundananji set last year by NWSL expansion side Bay FC.
Chelsea breaks its own British transfer record, which was set last year when the English club bought Colombian striker Mayra Ramirez from Levante for a fee of 450,000 euros ($488,610).
Girma joins the former club of current USWNT head coach Emma Hayes, who won seven Women's Super League titles during her 12-year tenure at Chelsea.
“She’s the best defender I’ve ever seen — ever," Hayes said of Girma after the U.S. beat Germany in the Olympic semifinals.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Lions lose OC to the Bears…
NFL: …While Vikings lock up O’Connell
CFB: Nick Saban reveals his one coaching regret
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’