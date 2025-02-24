Matthew Stafford's best landing spots amid trade rumors
As the offseason rolls on, it becomes increasingly clear that Matthew Stafford's time with the Rams may be coming to a close.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that multiple teams have been in contact with Los Angeles about the 37-year-old's services, but that it's still unclear what the price tag for him would be, or which of the Raiders, Steelers, Browns and Giants would be willing to pay it.
But of those teams, where would Stafford best fit? Where would he best thrive? Let's break it down.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Good: If Stafford is looking to go someplace where he'll have a fully clean slate to build with, it's not going to get much cleaner than the Raiders. A new head coach in Pete Carroll brings a new offensive system, and Las Vegas is going to be building this team essentially from the ground up. There is a proven pass catcher in tight end Brock Bowers, so Stafford will have a reliable battery mate right from the jump.
The Bad: When I say clean slate, what I really mean is full rebuild. The Raiders are essentially hard resetting their team, especially offensively. They have no run game, and outside of Bowers, their best receiver is Jakobi Meyers. There are a LOT of holes in this roster and they're not going to be contending right away.
The Verdict: This feels like a long shot. Stafford isn't going to want to go to a full rebuild situation where he's going to need to wait too long to contend, and the Raiders likely don't want to have to go through the whole "find another quarterback" saga again in the next two to three years. This feels unlikely.
Cleveland Browns
The Good: For being an awful dumpster fire last season, the Browns have a shockingly competent receiving corps, who are all fairly young. Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman are all under 25, and all had legitimate moments of brilliance last season, and still have some upside to grow into. David Njoku remains a reliable pass-catching tight end, and the run game has a bit of promise between Jerome Ford and Nick Chubb. They're not exactly plug-and-play, but things aren't as dire in Cleveland as you might think.
The Bad: An absolutely ghastly offensive line gave up 66 sacks last year, second-most in the NFL. Stafford struggled against the blitz last season, and that might just be who he is now. Head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense doesn't exactly lend itself well to a player like Stafford; Stefanski prefers to use the run to set up the pass, and that's never been Stafford's bag historically speaking. Chubb and Ford both struggled with injuries again last season, and when Chubb was healthy, he was pretty ghastly, and without a run game, this offense doesn't really function.
The Verdict: There are weapons here, but it doesn't feel like the best fit for him, given Stefanski's system and the abysmal state of the offensive line.
New York Giants
The Good: You can see most of the pieces of a good, competent offense here, even if they were neither good nor all that competent last season. Malik Nabers looks like a superstar at wide receiver, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton both looked solid last year, and the offensive line wasn't an active black hole like it's been in years past. The run game could've been better, but could also have been a lot worse. There's a lot of potential here, with a competent quarterback running the show.
The Bad: Are the Giants in the market for a veteran quarterback, and are they willing to give up a first-round pick (in their case, the third overall pick) to get him? Stafford is 37, and while he'd be a major improvement over the abysmal situation they were in last year, is he enough to make it worth just kicking the franchise quarterback discussion down the road for three years?
The Verdict: This feels like it would only really be worth it if the Giants could get him without giving up that third overall pick, and using that on whichever of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is still on the board. Then, they have their right now quarterback and their future franchise guy in the building at the same time. Otherwise, buyer beware.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Good: Of the teams on this list, the Steelers are the most ready to contend. They have a solid offensive line, a stellar defense, and promising weapons in Najee Harris, George Pickens and Jaylen Warren. The biggest hole on the roster was probably quarterback last season, and Stafford would be the best signal caller Pittsburgh has had since Ben Roethlisberger's heyday.
The Bad: While they don't have any glaring holes, they could really use another wideout or two so they're not relying on Pickens to be the only real wide receiver on the roster. Stafford would stabilize this roster, but if they really want to contend, they need another playmaker or two.
The Verdict: Honestly, Pittsburgh is the best fit of these four for Stafford. He can go to a team that's already in playoff contention and make a marked difference in their fortunes. If the Steelers can nab another wideout in the draft or via free agency, with Stafford under center they could really contend.
