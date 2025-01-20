The Big Lead

F1’s X thread recaps the greatest overtakes of all time, and it’s awesome

The official Formula 1 X account asked fans to nominate their all-time favorite overtakes, and the resulting thread is the stuff of racing fans' dreams.

By Simon Head

Jun 8, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (GBR) races during FP3 practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
With no on-track action to chat about, the new cars still to be unveiled, and the drivers all confirmed for the season ahead, the Formula 1 social media account during the heart of the off-season can sometimes be a little tricky.

That's why the social media team have dipped into their archives to share some classic F1 race action from down the years to help whet the appetite for the season ahead.

Fans on X were asked by the official @F1 account to weigh in with their favorite overtaking moves from F1 history, and they were inundated with responses. And, after taking some time to dive into the archives, the F1 X account proudly shared some of the very best.

It's perfect off-season content for a racing fan, and it's impossible not to start pining for the opening race of the 2025 season after watching some classic wheel-to-wheel action.

Mika Hakkinen at Spa, 2000, and Nelson Piquet at the Hungaroring, 1986

Fernando Alonso at Suzuka, 2005, and Sebastian Vettel in Barcelona, 2017

Nigel Mansell in Mexico City, 1990, and Max Verstappen at Interlagos, 2016

Nigel Mansell at Monaco, 1991, and Kimi Raikkonen at Suzuka, 2005

Ayrton Senna in Phoenix, 1990, and Daniel Ricciardo in China, 2018

Jenson Button at Hockenheim, 2004, and Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos, 2007

Daniel Ricciardo on the streets of Baku, 2017, and Eddie Irvine at Suzuka, 1997

Nico Hulkenberg at Monaco, 2014, and Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne, 2007

Juan Pablo Montoya at the Nurburgring, 2003, and Mark Webber at Spa, 2011

And finally... Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, 2022

