F1’s X thread recaps the greatest overtakes of all time, and it’s awesome
By Simon Head
With no on-track action to chat about, the new cars still to be unveiled, and the drivers all confirmed for the season ahead, the Formula 1 social media account during the heart of the off-season can sometimes be a little tricky.
That's why the social media team have dipped into their archives to share some classic F1 race action from down the years to help whet the appetite for the season ahead.
RELATED: Ditched F1 ace Sergio Perez could consider Formula E move
Fans on X were asked by the official @F1 account to weigh in with their favorite overtaking moves from F1 history, and they were inundated with responses. And, after taking some time to dive into the archives, the F1 X account proudly shared some of the very best.
It's perfect off-season content for a racing fan, and it's impossible not to start pining for the opening race of the 2025 season after watching some classic wheel-to-wheel action.
Mika Hakkinen at Spa, 2000, and Nelson Piquet at the Hungaroring, 1986
Fernando Alonso at Suzuka, 2005, and Sebastian Vettel in Barcelona, 2017
Nigel Mansell in Mexico City, 1990, and Max Verstappen at Interlagos, 2016
Nigel Mansell at Monaco, 1991, and Kimi Raikkonen at Suzuka, 2005
Ayrton Senna in Phoenix, 1990, and Daniel Ricciardo in China, 2018
Jenson Button at Hockenheim, 2004, and Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos, 2007
Daniel Ricciardo on the streets of Baku, 2017, and Eddie Irvine at Suzuka, 1997
Nico Hulkenberg at Monaco, 2014, and Lewis Hamilton in Melbourne, 2007
Juan Pablo Montoya at the Nurburgring, 2003, and Mark Webber at Spa, 2011
And finally... Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone, 2022
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Jimmy Buckets to the Bucks?
NFL: Thoughts on every Divisional round matchup
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Aikman rips refs for protecting Mahomes
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview