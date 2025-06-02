The Big Lead

Mariners announce retirement for No. 51 for both Randy Johnson, Ichiro Suzuki

The Seattle Mariners announced that the team will be retiring the No. 51 in honor of Randy Johnson and Ichiro Suzuki.

By Tyler Reed

Seattle Mariners former starting pitcher Randy Johnson talks to the fans during a ceremony in which Johnson is inducted into the Seattle Mariners hall of fame prior to the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Kansas City Royals at Safeco Field.
If one were to tell the story of the MLB in the 2000s, a long portion of that story would involve former Seattle Mariners superstars Randy Johnson and Ichiro Suzuki.

An argument can be made that the greatest pitcher of the 2000s was Johnson, while Suzuki had his own hall of fame career that left many wondering if he could have started in the MLB earlier, would he be the greatest player ever to play the game?

Many organizations starve for talent like Johnson and Suzuki. Now, the Mariners will be paying homage to two of the greatest.

On Monday, the Mariners organization announced that they will be retiring the No. 51 to honor two of the greatest ever to put on the Seattle uniform.

Johnson and Suzuki will join Edgar Martinez (11) and Ken Griffey Jr. (24) as the only Mariners to have their number retired.

This isn't raining on parades, but I'm in the camp that believes numbers should never be retired. However, it still is an incredible owner for two legends I worshipped growing up.

Johnson finished his Hall of Fame career with 5 Cy Young Awards, a 10-time all-star, and an iconic World Series MVP with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ichiro earned 10 all-star appearances as well, while also winning league MVP and earning 10 Gold Glove Awards. Not to mention, his own Hall of Fame induction.

These two are the definition of legend.

