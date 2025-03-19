March Madness turns to March sadness for WVU fans as coach bolts to Indiana
By Tyler Reed
March Madness 2025 will be a time that West Virginia Mountaineers fans would like to soon forget. The program had its bubble burst after it was announced that North Carolina would be in the NCAA Tournament.
However, that news has quickly taken a back seat. This past Tuesday, it was announced that WVU head coach Darian DeVries had accepted the head coaching gig with the Indiana Hoosiers.
Fans of the Mountaineers, including the West Virginia governor, had to put their crusade against the NCAA on the back burner so they could express their frustrations with DeVries move to Bloomington.
Fans of the program are not taking the news well. One even mentioned that maybe coach DeVries may have been glad the program didn't make the NCAA Tournament.
DeVries spent just one season in Morgantown. Before his stop at West Virginia, DeVries spent six seasons with the Drake Bulldogs, taking the team to the Big Dance three times.
It appears that the new Indiana head coach will not receive a friendly welcome back to Morgantown any time soon.
But DeVries better realize that he has just opened up a new can of worms with his move to Bloomington.
Indiana fans have been starving for success for nearly two decades. A proud Blue Blood franchise isn't going to be nice if DeVries doesn't come out firing.
The Hoosiers also missed the NCAA Tournament this season for the seventh time in ten years. DeVries hasn't seen heat until he has an unsuccessful season with the Hoosiers.
