March Madness is going to be utter chaos as preseason favorites continue to falter
By Matt Reed
If the regular season has been any indication of how wacky March is going to be in men's college basketball then we could be in store for a truly memorable NCAA Tournament as some of the preseason favorites continue to fall during crunch time.
For just the fourth time in over the past half century, half of the preseason AP Top 10 are now unranked as March Madness draws near. That includes consensus number one team Kansas, as well as last season's national champions, the Connecticut Huskies.
Additionally for Kansas, the Jayhawks dropped out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in the past 80 weeks, which was one of the longest streaks in men's college basketball.
As the season has progressed there's been about as much chaos as there could be across the landscape of the sport, however, Auburn and Duke have emerged as the two teams that many believe should be the favorites to make a push for a title.
Despite those sentiments though, there very likely won't be a clear number one team heading into March Madness this season, which will create for an unbelievably exciting tournament run.
