Former Fresno State players allegedly bet on their own basketball games
By Matt Reed
Three men's basketball players at Fresno State are coming under fire after reportedly betting on games and player props that involved themselves.
Despite being one of the worst teams in college basketball this season with a record of 5-23, the Bulldogs are now in the spotlight over the allegations which involve Jalen Weaver, Mykell Robinson and Zaon Collins.
Two of the Fresno State players allegedly placed wagers on points totals and rebounds, while Collins reportedly didn't bet on his own basketball games, but instead other sports. Robinson and Weaver have both been removed from the team.
This news comes at a time where betting stories have become more prevalent at the professional level, including Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams and NBA players Terry Rozier and Jontay Porter.
Porter, a former Toronto Raptor, received a lifetime ban from the NBA after providing inside information to other bettors placing wagers on games that he was involved in.
