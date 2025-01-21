Chelsea have been awful at scouting wingers, but maybe Garnacho will be different
By Matt Reed
Chelsea are finally starting to live back up to the standards that they've built over the past few decades under manager Enzo Maresca, but they still have one glaring hole to fix while finishing their squad.
The Blues are currently in the top four in the Premier League title race, a position that's become foreign to the club over recent seasons following the change from owner Roman Abramovich to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
And despite many positive moves that have put Chelsea into a stronger posiiton than season's past, the London-based side have continued to find consistency on the wings despite spending incredible amounts of money to solve their problems.
In the past three seasons, the Blues have spent over $200 million on players like Christopher Nkunku, Mykhalo Mudryk, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke, as well as bringing in Jadon Sancho on loan ahead of this campaign. While some of these wingers have had success at times, there's been a lack of consistency that's stunted the club's potential.
Now, Chelsea are linked to high-profile Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, who has drawn interest from plenty of other top sides throughout Europe. Garnacho has the ability to really thrive in a team like Chelsea surrounded by Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez.
Garnacho has garnered plenty of praise for his contributions to United and Argentina at a young age. He's won Copa America and last year's Puskas Award for the best goal in the world, so there's no reason to believe the 20 year old doesn't have the ability to become an elite attacker.
Maybe the result will be different this time, but it's been awhile since the Blues have had any kind of stability on the wings and it's an area of the team that's really holding Maresca's side back from not just contending for top four but maybe even a title.
