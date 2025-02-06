Malik Nabers hints at the Giants trading for two Rams superstars
By Matt Reed
All Malik Nabers did was post two numbers and a few emojis on X this week, but it sparked a wild series of events that now has New York Giants fans thinking the future of their team could be very different.
The star rookie wide receiver burst onto the scene in 2024 with the Giants, however, his team overall didn't have a lot of success. So Nabers could be looking at two Los Angeles Rams superstars to help invigorate New York's offense, and more importantly, give the Giants stability at the quarterback position.
Nabers simply posted "9 and 10" with a Rams emoji at the end, likely signifiying he either knows about the future of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp or maybe it's wishful thinking that one or both of them will join him at MetLife Stadium in 2025.
Nabers spoke to fantasy football guru Matthew Berry during Super Bowl week about his cryptic tweets and had nothing but positive things to say about Stafford.
"His arm talent is crazy," Nabers told Berry. "His sidearm is crazy. The way he throws the ball, his angles at are crazy. He knows the defense."
Stafford and Kupp have the benefit of winning the Super Bowl with the Rams, which is something the Giants haven't done in over 13 years.
While nobody knows if what Nabers is suggesting would be feasible this offseason, a couple things about his theory are reasonable. The Giants definitely need a quarterback, and Nabers specifically said recently that he hopes if New York drafts one that they'll also bring in a veteran to help them with the transition to the NFL.
Meanwhile, Kupp's future in Los Angeles is all but over after recently announcing that he won't be back with the team in 2025 because the Rams have decided to move on from him.
