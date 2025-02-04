Cooper Kupp doesn't sound thrilled about the Rams shopping him
By Matt Reed
Cooper Kupp is just a few seasons removed from one of the most impressive seasons a wide receiver has ever displayed in the National Football League. However, we all know the NFL is a business and that's why the Los Angeles Rams appear content parting ways with their aging pass catcher.
The Rams actually appeared ahead of schedule this season when they reached the NFC Divisional Round, but there was a common theme all season pertaining to one of their star receivers; he simply didn't look the same as previous campaigns.
Kupp took to social media Monday to reveal that the Rams are in fact shopping him ahead of the 2025 season, in a move that seemingly left a bad taste in the mouth of the eight-year professional.
"I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp stated before going on to thank his teammates and the fanbase for his time with the Rams.
In a lot of ways it makes sense the Rams would move on from Kupp after his numbers continued to take a dip after his historic 2021 season where he racked up nearly 2,000 yards and added 16 touchdowns.
However, there were rumors of Los Angeles trying to trade Kupp during the season, and with the emergence of Puka Nacua and other young receivers within the Rams team it raises the question as to why they didn't move on from him sooner.
RELATED: Pat McAfee pokes fun at Saints for doing 'everything by the book'
Any team that trades for Kupp with have to take on his $20 million contract next season, unless there's any kind of renegotiation. That seems extremely high risk for even the most desperate NFL franchises, especially considering Kupp had just one touchdown since Dec. 1 and failed to record 100 or more receiving yards during that stretch.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?