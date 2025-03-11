Luka Doncic's cryptic call out over poor officiating: "Everyone saw the game..."
The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game with Luka Doncic as their primary superstar in LeBron James' absence as the 40-year-old is currently sidelined due to a groin injury.
To be fair, Doncic hasn't really completely settled in with the Lakers, but fans didn't expect a loss against the 12th seeded Brooklyn Nets.
RELATED: Luka Doncic finally realizes major trend about LA Lakers: "I didn't believe it before"
Doncic struggled to shoot well in the Purple and Gold's 111-108 defeat at the hands of the Nets. Although Doncic shot 8-of-26 from the field, fans still had a soft spot for him due to one major reason.
It was none other than the unfair treatment from the officials during the Lakers' three-point defeat. There were a plethora of overlooked fouls as the Lakers star was hardly sent to the free-throw line.
Doncic addressed the the issue during the postgame interview as he subtly called out the refs to avoid an expensive fine.
"At the end of the day, it was a lot,” Doncic said. "It wasn’t fair, but you know, just gotta play the game. I gotta keep playing the game. But it was a lot, man, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not gonna say anything, but everyone saw the game so they know what happened."
For context, Doncic shot four times from the charity stripe, making three of them, but as mentioned earlier, there were numerous instances where refs seemingly looked over major physical contact that would have been given a foul if it were another superstar.
In a way, this could be the final straw needed for Doncic to play with a chip on his shoulder and help the Lakers win games amid James' absence. For now, snapping the Lakers' two-game losing streak would be Doncic's No. 1 priority as they have a tough schedule ahead.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Geno Smith trade creates QB chaos such as…
NFL: Seahawks overpaying for Sam Darnold and…
NFL: Jets committing to Justin Fields?!
MLB: Rangers stop selling unintentionally offensive hat