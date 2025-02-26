Broadcasters imply Luka Doncic's presumed Mavs bench stare-down was directed at Nico Harrison (VIDEO)
Five games into his Los Angeles Lakers career, Luka Doncic has already registered the first triple-double of his career for the franchise. He also became only the third player in NBA history to record a triple-double against all 30 teams in the league.
Doncic's most recent game was against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. Evidently, there was unparalled amount of excitement around the matchup.
After all, it was Doncic's first contest against the franchise since getting backstabbed and shipped off to the Purple and Gold.
Doncic finished the night with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists as he helped the Lakers register a 107-99 win over the Mavs. During the game, one early-game moment went viral when Doncic knocked down a three-pointer and stared down at the Mavs bench.
However, TNT broadcasters believe that the stare was actually directed at Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who was sitting a couple of rows above the bench.
Shaquille O'Neal was going over the highlights of the game when he mentioned Doncic's stare at the bench, but Candace Parker believed the 25-year-old was looking a bit above the bench.
Considering how the Mavericks front office and leadership has treated Doncic since his departure, it was no surprise that the Slovenian superstar expressed his anger with Nico Harrison, albeit momentarily.
Despite Harrison being present during the pre-game warmups, Doncic admitted that he didn't even notice his former GM while doing pushups in preparation for the much-anticipated contest.
So, as things stand right now, there's certainly some bad blood between Doncic and the Mavericks' top brass. It didn't stop the Lakers crowd from enjoying the game as a 'Thank You Nico' chant echoed in the Crypto.com Arena at one point in the game.