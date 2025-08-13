Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani falls victim to bizarre MLB play
By Matt Reed
Shohei Ohtani is the biggest star in Major League Baseball, and rightfully so, but the Los Angeles Dodgers hitter had a rare moment occur Tuesday during a game that fans surely aren't used to seeing happen.
RELATED: Why is Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani accused of interfering in a real estate project?
During Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani found himself in a very typical position at home plate and runners on base, however, the Dodgers phenom encountered a result while at bat that he's not accustomed to.
Instead of driving in the runners, which Ohtani has done 79 times this season, the Japanese star hit into a triple play for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, it was unforunate for Ohtani as well because he's now the second MVP winner to fall victim to a triple play, joining Brooks Robinson.
