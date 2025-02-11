Liv Morgan reveals her 'toxic trait' ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber
By Simon Head
Liv Morgan has just enjoyed the best year of her career, and she’s embracing her heel character as she looks to take things to a new level in 2025.
Morgan’s 2024 saw her return from a six-month hiatus due to a shoulder injury as she embarked on her “Revenge Tour” and captured the Women’s World Title, as well as the Women’s Tag Team Titles, before sealing the first-ever women’s Crown Jewel title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
It was a year that saw her hailed by many, including WWE commentator Michael Cole, as the WWE’s wrestler of the year last year.
And while she may currently be beltless heading into WWE Elimination Chamber on March 1, Morgan is happy to still be the baddest heel in the women’s division.
Chatting to Eric LeGrand on the A Cup of bELieve Podcast, Morgan spoke on a number of topics about life on the road, and her ascension from wannabe star to arguably the top female star in WWE today.
Morgan’s run has coincided with her turning up the villainy to 11 as she has become the biggest heel on the women’s roster, and as she explained, she’s loving every minute.
“I think I gravitate towards bad guys, maybe naturally," she admitted.
“I just feel like there’s a reason for everything. There’s a reason for this behavior. There’s something misunderstood there that I kind of want to figure out. That’s my toxic trait, that’s my red flag."
Morgan booked her spot in next month's Elimination Chamber with a disqualification victory over IYO SKY last week on Monday Night Raw, as her big rival, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, attacked her during the match and getting SKY disqualified in the process.
Morgan's maniacal laugh and wide grin showed just how much she's leaning into her heel character, and she admitted that she's thoroughly enjoying this iteration of character, and that she thrives on the boos.
“Oh yeah! It’s the best, it’s so funny!” she grinned.
"It’s such a different feeling than being cheered, being disliked.
“To get people riled up enough to where they want to voice their displeasure for you. That is such a funny feeling and I love it, I’m obsessed with it, and I want to see how much of it I can get.”
