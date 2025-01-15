Tiger Woods lost it when his TGL teammate smashed a bunker shot off the flag (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Jupiter Links Golf Club didn't have the debut it would've liked on Tuesday night after suffering a crushing defeat against Los Angeles Golf Club, 12-1. However, that didn't stop Tiger Woods from getting the last laugh at the expense of one of his TGL teammates.
Woods and his team were already trailing 10-1 on the evening, making it mathematically impossible for them to come back and secure a win against LAGC, but that's when Kevin Kisner's bunker shot on Hole 14 claimed the title as the most viral moment of the night.
RELATED: Is the TGL shot clock the future of pro golf?
Kisner bladed his bunker attempt and smoked it right at the flag before smashing off and bouncing way past the hole. That sent Tiger and Co. into a frenzy of laughter.
While neither match from the opening two weeks of TGL has been particularly close, fans and players alike seem to have positive things to say about the new venture.
During the opening week of play, TGL drew over 3 million television viewers, which was the most-viewed sporting event streaming that night. Hopefully as the league continues to fine tune its event the matches will get a little more serious, but overall, it's been a fun experience thus far.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview