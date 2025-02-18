Lionel Messi's 6-year-old son scores a great goal just like his dad (VIDEO)
By Joe Lago
He anticipated the ball coming his way and turned on the jets while showcasing uncanny balance and exceptional dribbling skills to glide past helpless defenders. And, of course, when entered the penalty area, the goalkeeper had no chance. He deftly poked the ball into the net.
The play-by-play very well could be a description of one of Lionel Messi's trademark goals. However, the Messi who was slaloming through the defense and scoring the golazo was his 6-year-old son Ciro.
Video of the younger Messi's own soccer wizardry was posted on X from an Inter Miami youth team match, and, well, his silky soccer skills not surprisingly looked a lot like his old man's superpowers.
Messi's 11-year-old son, Thiago, is also playing and scoring for Inter Miami. Video recently emerged of a goal he scored for the Under-13 team in a 10-1 victory.
The elder Messi begins his second full season in Major League Soccer this week.
The 37-year-old will make his 2025 club debut on Wednesday when Inter Miami opens CONCACAF Champions Cup play at Sporting Kansas City. The game was moved from Tuesday, when 5 to 7 inches of snow are expected along with a wind chill of 15-25 degrees below zero.
Messi reportedly refused to play in the frigid conditions, but Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano refuted the reports. Wednesday's wind chill is expected to be even lower between 15 and 30 degrees below zero.
