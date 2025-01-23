Sean McVay wants to know 'sooner than later' about Matthew Stafford's 2025 plans
By Joe Lago
Sean McVay will not be waiting around to hear if Matthew Stafford wants to play football for the Los Angeles Rams.
Last year, the quarterback's contract dispute continued into training camp before it finally got resolved. This year, McVay won't have as much patience for the soon-to-be 37-year-old Stafford.
While Stafford said he would "take some time to think about" his football future after last weekend's divisional playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, McVay said Thursday he wants to have his QB situation resolved "a lot sooner" than the prolonged drama of last spring and summer.
“We don’t want to have that go on again,” McVay told reporters. “I don’t think that’s good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity, understanding, open and honest communication. I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well, and I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”
McVay said the Rams' executive and coaching leadership group will meet to discuss the futures of Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. He was non-committal on whether Stafford would continue as the team's QB if the 16-year NFL veteran decides to keep playing.
“We’ll talk about all those things at the appropriate time," McVay said. "I know he’s playing really good football. Obviously I love working with him. What he’s meant to our football team has been immeasurable in a positive way.”
The Rams don't have a succession plan in place if Stafford retires or plays elsewhere. Backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be a free agent, and third-stringer Stetson Bennett, a 2023 fourth-round pick, has yet to throw a pass in the NFL.
