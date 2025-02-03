Leonard Hamilton should be remembered as one of the greatest ACC coaches of all time
By Tyler Reed
Massive news in the college basketball world was announced: Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton will step down at the end of the season.
At the conclusion of this season, Hamilton will have spent 23 seasons as the head coach of the Seminoles, earning eight NCAA Tournament appearances in that time.
His current overall record with the program stands at 456-290. Hamilton also had stints as head coach with the Oklahoma State Cowboys (87-90) and the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 2000, earning seven NCAA Tournament appearances in his time with the Cowboys and Hurricanes.
An excerpt from the story released by Florida State:
"Hamilton is the winningest head coach in FSU history and the fifth-winningest head coach in the history of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Seminoles are 13-9 overall this season, including a 4-7 record in ACC play.
As head coach at FSU, Hamilton has compiled an overall record of 434-290 including a mark of 196-186 in ACC regular season games. He currently ranks 10th on the NCAA's list of winningest active Division I coaches. Hamilton has led Florida State to 16 postseason appearances and 12 20-win seasons."
Another coaching legend who will be calling it a career. The ACC has lost some major names in recent years, with Roy Williams and Coach K no longer on the sidelines.
It's a new era of college basketball, and fresh faces are running some flagship programs. Florida State will be a coveted Power Five Conference head coaching opening.
