LeBron James recalls first person to ever receive his autograph
By Tyler Reed
LeBron James has had a career that no one had before him and no one will ever have after him. The Los Angeles Lakers star has done everything one can possibly do, including playing in a game with his own son. James has played 22 seasons in the NBA. With that comes a time for reflection on the biggest moments of his career.
Recently, James was asked if he remembered the first person to ever receive his autograph. While James normally has a steel trap memory, he could not recall the first person to receive his signature, but he had a pretty good guess on who it might be.
James believes that if anyone has his first autograph, it would be his mom. The 'Chosen One' stated that he has been signing autographs since he's probably been in the eighth grade. So, it would make sense that momma James may have been the first to receive the honor.
Who better than your own mother to be the owner of your first autograph? I'm sure my own mother would be incredibly proud to own the signature of her son, who hasn't even put on a pair of pants today to do his job. Relax, I'm wearing shorts, people.
