LeBron James points out a major issue for the Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics' title defense died in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks. The reigning champions lost in six games, with Jayson Tatum's devastating Achilles injury dealing a huge blow to the team's capabilities as well as morale.
It's safe to say, though, that the Celtics were struggling even before Tatum went down in Game 4. They blew consecutive 20-point leads in Games 1 and 2, losing both. And even in Game 4, the Knicks had the lead when Tatum got hurt. LeBron James has highlighted the main issue for Boston.
"It seems like they get bored a little bit sometimes with, I don't want to say the process, because they are who they are. When you look at Tatum and Brown, this is years and years and years. They've punched their 10,000 hours. But sometimes it seems like they get a little bored."
This is an interesting point that LeBron makes. The Celtics shot a whopping 60 three-pointers in their Game 1 loss against the Knicks. They missed 45. A recurring theme was the team simply putting up shots from system-generated looks, even when it wasn't working for them.
Boston has nothing to prove. They are NBA champions, and deservedly so. But their recent woes have suggested that they can tend to get complacent. This is potentially something for head coach Joe Mazzulla to consider and address ahead of next season.
