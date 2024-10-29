LeBron James gives a health update following close loss vs. Phoenix Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 109-105 defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns as it broke their three-game winning streak. LeBron James struggled to get going in the four-point loss.
The 4x NBA champion finished the game with just 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists. James simply had an off-night as he nearly snapped his double-digit scoring streak as well.
During the postgame interview, King James revealed a possible reason behind the poor performance.
"I have been better. You can hear my voice," James revealed.
James exhibited flu-like symptoms during the interview. The soon-to-be 40-year-old star revealed he hasn't been feeling well since last Friday.
It explains the slow start to James' 2024-25 NBA season. So far, he has averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game over the first four matchups of the season.
Thanks to Anthony Davis' phenomenal form, the Lakers still have a solid 3-1 record as they currently hold the third seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers will be hoping to shrug off this defeat during their upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Can James get back into form against his former team? Laker Nation will find out soon.
