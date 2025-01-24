LeBron James gets furious after seeing his name on luxury list: "LIES!"
When the Los Angeles Lakers were in a slump during the post-Kobe Bryant era, it was none other than LeBron James who joined the iconic franchise to give them hopes of winning more NBA Championship.
But let's put that on the back burner for a second. At this point, everyone knows that James is a type of a player that the NBA may never see. After all, he remains one of the top players in the league even as a 40-year-old.
As one of the faces of the NBA, James has evidently made a huge amount of money. In fact, he is currently the only active player who is in the billionaire club.
Keeping that in mind, one would assume that the King would have a fleet of expensive vehicles and perhaps even a private jet, right? Well, as it turns out ClutchPoints recently posted a list of NBA players who own private jets. The King's name was on the list as well.
But as it turns out, the report was a lie. No, we are not saying this. In fact, James commented below the now-deleted IG post by ClutchPoints.
"LIES!!! I DO NOT own a private [jet]," James wrote furiously.
While it's fairly easy to assume that an active NBA player who is also a billionaire would own a private jet, James isn't your normal billionaire.
After all, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is famous for being frugal and not spending even an extra penny if it's not absolutely necessary. On top of that, it's simply wrong to publish a post on IG without proper research.
