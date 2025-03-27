LeBron James emotionally explains how proud he is of Bronny James
LeBron James has achieved much and more in his NBA career, many consider him the GOAT. But perhaps his biggest achievement has been that he has played at the highest level alongside his son, Bronny James.
Bronny James has been through a difficult path to the league. Heart issues in college at a young age hampered his growth, he was a late second round pick, and many have questioned if he would have even gotten the opportunity if not for his father. But all that is just noise to LeBron, who spoke on The Pat McAfee Show about how proud he is of his son.
"“For me as a dad, it doesn't matter if he never scores ever," LeBron said. "For me as a dad, I’m just super proud of him period as a young man. As a mentor and as a teammate of his that wants to see him thrive because I've seen the work he's put into the game, I’m super proud of his development to where he is now.
"From the moment he was drafted in June, to us being now in March, his development has skyrocketed. He's doing things right now less than two years [after cardiac arrest], it's because of his determination and his will to want to get better, and his 'I don't really care what y'all say."
Bronny James continues to go from strength to strength, having shown that he can dominate in the G League, and can even be effective in the NBA given enough minutes.
For him to have recovered from a cardiac event, and to be already performing at a high level, it's no surprise that LeBron James is as proud as a father can be.
