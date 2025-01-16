LeBron James clicks a picture with a bawling young fan (Video)
Even in year 22 of his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James remains one of the best players in the league. The 40-year-old is also one of the faces of the NBA.
Evidently, he has millions of followers around the globe. But not every fan can fulfill their dream of seeing the King play from the sidelines.
However, one young fan's dream was fulfilled during the Los Angeles Lakers' recent game against the Miami Heat. The camera noticed a young fan unable to control her tears the moment she saw James on the court.
While many stars may have ignored the fan, but that's what separates LBJ from the rest of the pack. A clip of James talking to the fan went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) after the game.
As the tweet says, it's tough to hate James. Apart from talking to the girl, James also clicked a picture with her as he gave the young fan the memories of a lifetime.
But that's not all, the King also gave her a few game-worn gear. Now, that's how you make the day of your fans.
Speaking of the game, the Lakers ended their three-game skid with an excellent 117-108 win over the Heat. James contributed 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists in the nine-point victory.
Following the win, the Lakers are now the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record. Sure, the Lakers aren't one of the top teams in the conference, but they are doing just fine with their current roster.
