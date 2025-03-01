Kendrick Perkins ends Lakers vs Clippers debate with a 5-word remark
For decades, the Los Angeles Lakers were the undisputed best team in the city, but in recent years their noisy neighbors, the LA Clippers dominated the 17-time NBA champions.
Sure, the Clippers still do not have an NBA title to show for their transition into the new era, but the organization took care of business against the Lakers during the regular season.
Keeping that in mind, the Clippers vs Lakers' recent contest generated a lot of hype. It ended with the Lakers registering a 106-102 win behind stellar performances from the LeBron James and Luka Doncic duo.
After the game, former NBA player-turned-analyst, Kendrick Perkins had a five-word response to the Lakers vs Clippers rivalry.
"Luka still own the Clippers," Perkins tweeted.
Let's talk about the two teams' rivalry in the past two seasons as the Purple and Gold are by far the better team if we consider their all-time record vs. the Clippers.
Over the last two seasons, the two sides have played seven games against each other. In those seven games, the Lakers hold a dominante 5-2 record.
Moreover, all but one game was played with Doncic on the roster. With that said, it's hard to see the Clippers getting the upper hand over their storied neighbors any time soon.
So, as Perkins stated in his short tweet, the Lakers indeed own the Clippers, at least for now. The two organizations will face off for the final time in the regular season on Sunday, aiming a 3-1 finish in the season series.
