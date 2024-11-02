Anthony Edwards' savage 2-word response to his haters
Anthony Edwards had a terrific 2023-24 NBA season as he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance since 2004.
One would assume Edwards wouldn't make a major tweak to his game this season. However, the 2x NBA All-Star has indeed added a new weapon to his arsenal.
RELATED: Anthony Edwards has a hilarious reason to avoid joining the Knicks
The 23-year-old forward currently leads the league in three-pointer attempts per game. As of now, he is attempting 13.4 three-point shots per game. Evidently, the new playing style has led to some criticism, but Edwards recently gave a simple two-word response to his critics.
"F**k, 'em," Edwards said with a slight smile on his face.
Now, that's savage. However, there is an excellent reason behind Edwards' confident answer. Yes, he is attempting the most three-pointers in the league, but he is also knocking them down consistently.
At the time of writing, Ant is making 5.8 three-pointers per game as he maintains a solid 43.3% from deep. Edwards' bold strategy could help the Timberwolves attain a top 4 seed by the end of the season.
After all, if there's one thing that Edwards has never lacked, it's sheer confidence in his skills. Fans should expect a similar strategy by Ant in the Timberwolves' upcoming game against the San Antonio Spurs.
