Lavar Arrington II shows off massive physique during Penn State spring practice

The second-generation Nittany Lions star shows off that genetics are definitely passed down in a recent photo from spring practice.

By Tyler Reed

Penn State Nittany Lion players sing their alma mater following the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State Nittany Lion players sing their alma mater following the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
College football spring practices are underway, and fans are getting their first glimpse at the players who will lead their teams this fall.

Fans of the Texas Longhorns recently got their first look at quarterback Arch Manning running the offense for the first time, and Penn State got their first look at a second-generation star.

Yes, if you're an old geezer like me, you will remember the name Lavar Arrington. Before Arrington was someone to fear in the NFL, the fearsome linebacker was an All-American for the Nittany Lions.

Now, the Arrington bloodline has a new name joining the Penn State football program, Arrington's son, Lavar Arrington II.

Audrey Snyder, who covers Penn State football for The Athletic, snapped a picture of the Penn State freshman, and he looks nothing like a freshman.

To wear the number 11 for the Nittany Lions, one must be prepared to be one of the best defensive players on the field. Arrington II at least puts in the work in the gym.

No one wanted to meet his father one-on-one on the football field, and Arrington II looks to be on that same track.

On3 Sports had Arrington II as a four-star recruit during the 2025 recruiting rankings. The site had Arrington II ranked as the 29th-best linebacker in the class.

