Las Vegas Raiders mock draft: One month from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
Daniel Harms, The Draft Network: Graham is one of the most disruptive players in this class, and adding him to the defensive line could wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll wants to punish opponents with a physical running game sparked by a dynamic back.
Ben Standig, The Athletic: Jeanty’s vision and elusiveness in a 5-foot-9 package have evaluators talking about a home run talent. The Raiders need too much help elsewhere for a borderline luxury pick. If Pete Carroll’s voice is the loudest in the Vegas war room, running back is the call rather than a front-seven defender.
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: After their recent acquisition of Geno Smith, the Raiders are unlikely to take a quarterback, especially with holes in the offense around Smith. The Raiders could use another receiver, some offensive line reinforcements and a dynamic running back. I'm going with the last option. Landing Jeanty would set the tempo for Las Vegas under Pete Carroll.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: This draft class lacks front-end talent at wide receiver in the biggest way, but McMillan will not slip outside of the top 10 as the top prospect on the outside after a marvelous performance in terms of speed at his Pro Day. He's an every-down threat at the next level and would be this franchise's immediate top threat on the outside.
Josh Liskiewitz, Pro Football Focus: McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona's offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: This might be early for McMillan, who could have a fairly wide range of outcomes in the first round given questions about his long speed. But if the Raiders don't feel comfortable leaving Geno Smith to throw to Brock Bowers and a ragtag receiving corps, McMillan might not have to wait as long on draft day as some envision.
