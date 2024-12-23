Lamar Jackson claims that he will not miss Beyonce's halftime show on Christmas Day
By Tyler Reed
The NFL has taken over the Christmas season, as the league will have two games on Christmas Day. The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans, while the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, that won't be the only action on the big day.
Netflix is pulling out all the stops, as Beyonce will headline a Christmas Day halftime performance in the Ravens and Texans matchup. A performance by the one known as 'Queen Bee' isn't being lost on those playing in the game, especially Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
When asked about how disappointed he would be about missing Beyonce's performance on Christmas, Jackson said he won't be missing it, he'll be watching. The reigning MVP even said "Sorry, Harbaugh," letting his coach know ahead of time that he is not missing the chance to see Beyonce perform.
RELATED: Jayden Daniels wraps up Rookie of the Year Award with Week 16 gutsy performance
The Steelers and the Chiefs will open the action at 1 pm EST, with the Ravens and Texans kicking off at 4:30 pm. EST. So, if you are waiting for Beyonce to take the stage,the festivities should begin around 6:00 pm. Catch all the action on Netflix.
As for if Jackson will actually get to watch the performance, we will have to wait and see.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: A heartfelt goodbye to Rickey Henderson
NFL: Lions show off another brilliant trick play
CFB: 12-team Playoff a nightmare so far
NBA: LeBron is back on IG and cracking jokes