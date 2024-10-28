Indiana Fever sack head coach after Caitlin Clark's rookie season
The Indiana Fever arguably had its best season in recent memory under the coaching of Christie Sides. Propelled by Caitlin Clark's terrific rookie year, the Fever made the postseason for the first time since 2016.
However, the Fever couldn't get past the hurdle as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Connecticut Sun in the opening round of the playoffs.
Following an underwhelming performance in the postseason, the organization decided to part ways with coach Sides. The 47-year-old was relieved from her duties after just two seasons.
The Fever released an official statement following Sides' sacking, thanking her for her services during their stint with the franchise.
Despite adding Clark to the roster, the Fever certainly missed a sense of urgency under coach Sides' leadership. That was evident from the team's 20-20 record during the regular season. Although it was an improvement from the previous season, it barely helped the Fever to reach the playoffs.
Overall, Sides finished her Fever stint with a 33-47 record. The Fever are yet to announce any potential candidates who will take over Sides' duties as a head coach. But the organization should make an announcement before the start of the new season.
