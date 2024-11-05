Kirk Herbstreit gives heartbreaking update on College GameDay's favorite dog, Ben
By Tyler Reed
ESPN's College GameDay has made some major changes that have improved the show in recent years. Two of those changes are the addition of Pat McAfee and legendary coach Nick Saban. However, the greatest move the show made was allowing co-host Kirk Herbstreit to bring his best friend, golden retriever Ben, along for the ride.
Unfortunately Ben has been dealing with some health issues. On Monday, Herbstreit sent out an update on Ben to everyone on social media.
It appears Ben's health is declining, meaning his time with the College GameDay crew will likely be on hold for the time being. Fans and colleagues reached out to offer support to Herbstreit in this trying time.
This country is currently living in a very divided time. However, I think there's one thing we all can agree on, and that's hoping that Ben can make it through this tough time.
