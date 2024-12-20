Which 2025 College Football Playoff fan bases would a national title be most meaningful for?
Let's get this out of the way up front: Everybody wants to win a national title. For most fans at most schools, it's a once in a lifetime experience, something you might never get to see again. Just ask Miami fans, who saw the Hurricanes win one in 2001, and haven't seen them grab another since.
But, for some programs, to steal the SEC's slogan, it just means more. Maybe they've been the bridesmaid for ages, maybe they've been stuck wandering in the wilderness of college football mediocrity for decades now. Maybe they're an upstart program who finally has the seat at the big boy table that they've been wanting for 20 years.
Whatever the reason, the fact of the matter is that this title would be more meaningful for some than others. But for whom does a national title mean the most this year? Let's break it down.