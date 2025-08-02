Kings and Suns’ potential offers for Warriors star Jonathan Kuminga revealed
Jonathan Kuminga has been one of the big talking points of the NBA offseason. The Golden State Warriors' youngster has been quite unhappy with his role in the franchise for some time. His exit has seemed inevitable, although being a restricted free agent seems to have complicated matters.
Kuminga wants a bigger role than the one he's had with the Warriors. And while the team isn't valuing him at the same level, they seem to at least be open to moving the 22-year-old. The Athletic recently revealed what the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are willing to offer for Kuminga.
"While it’s certainly notable that Phoenix is being so aggressive with its contract offer — four years and a combined $90 million, per ESPN — that part is irrelevant so long as Golden State continues to show zero interest in what the Suns have to offer," Sam Amick reported for The Athletic.
"As for the Kings, team sources say they’ve offered a three-year, $63 million deal for Kuminga in a proposal that would send veteran guard Malik Monk and their 2030 first-round pick (lottery protected) to the Warriors. The Warriors have insisted the first-rounder be unprotected. Thus, the stalemate."
These offers seem interesting, but Golden State seems content with potentially revisiting the Kuminga trade market later in the season. He's averaged 15.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game over the last two seasons; the team is well within its rights to hold on for its ideal offer.
