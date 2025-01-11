Kids prank Caleb Williams by pretending to be the next Bears head coach
By Matt Reed
The Chicago Bears are one of several teams in the market for a new head coach this offseason, but Caleb Williams thought the team had decided on a candidate after receiving a series of text messages on Friday.
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been one of the hottest names on the coaching market after becoming a vital piece in the NFC North team's scheme, so it would seem quite realistic that he would be a proper fit as the next Chicago head coach.
Or at least that's what Williams was led to believe. The only problem? The messages Williams was receiving weren't actually from Lions OC Ben Johnson, but instead a kid named Ben Johnson and his young friends.
Upon calling Williams, the kid admits to being a Miami Dolphins fan, but still goes on to tell him that he's a "great QB" and he deserves to have a quality head coach leading the Bears next season.
The exchange between Williams and the kids is actually pretty entertaining, and in fairness to the Bears star he played the entire situation off very well.
