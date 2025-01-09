Khris Middleton shares honest reaction to getting benched, 'I know what...'
The Milwaukee Bucks recently locked horns with the San Antonio Spurs in a much-anticipated battle between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama.
The Antetokounmpo-led Bucks never looked in trouble and finished the night with a solid 121-105 win over the Spurs. Another major storyline from the game was star veteran Khris Middleton coming off the bench for the Bucks.
Middleton, who is yet to reach his full strength after recovering from multiple injuries over the past few months, was given the news during the Bucks' previous matchup vs. the Toronto Raptors.
Head coach Doc Rivers' decision worked well for the Bucks as they won the game. However, Middleton continued his struggles even after coming off the bench. The 33-year-old talked about his new role after the game.
"It was just brought that it’s probably best that with my minute restriction, that with the way rotations work, to come off the bench to play more meaningful minutes," Middleton said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I know what type of player I am. Just for the time being I need to come off the bench. It is what it is. But I’m confident in this team, I’m confident in myself and this is the role I have to play for the time being."
Middleton ensured that this current arrangement is only temporary and he is trying his best to adjust to this new role under coach Rivers.
The veteran forward didn't look in rhythm vs. the Spurs as he had 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting just 28.6% from the field.
However, fans should allow Middleton a few games to settle in the new role as he is also on a minutes restriction right now. So, the 33-year-old is in rhythm ahead of the playoffs.
