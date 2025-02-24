Welcome to the Renaissance of Zion Williamson
By Tyler Reed
Before even making his college debut with the Duke Blue Devils, Zion Williamson was crowned the next big thing in basketball.
Williamson's athleticism quickly won fans over in his one season with the Blue Devils, and it was inevitable that he would become the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft back in 2019.
However, injuries have played a significant factor in the early years of Williamson's career. Last season was the first time their former number-one overall pick played 70 games.
Even with the injuries, Williamson has become a two-time NBA All-Star and is now finding his rhythm with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Recently, Williamson became the third fastest active player to score 5,000 points in his career, and that's with even missing the entire 2021-2022 season.
The internet has been harsh on Williamson, especially when it comes to his weight. However, according to ESPN NBA writer Mike Wright, Williamson is the lightest he has been since being drafted by the Pelicans.
Through all the injuries and hurtful comments, Williamson has continued to deliver when available for the Pelicans. Currently, the Pelicans star is averaging 24 points per game; however, the franchise has the worst record in the Western Conference.
It would be a bizarre move for the Pelicans to move on from Williamson, but if they do, it may be the biggest regret they'll ever have.
